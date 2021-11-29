Endangered sea turtle trapped in gill net rescued by paddlers

A Hawksbill sea turtle was rescued by a group of paddlers on Nov 25.

SINGAPORE - A Hawksbill sea turtle was rescued by a group of paddlers on Nov 25.

Several stand-up paddle boarders from Constant Wind Sports and Sailing School spotted the endangered reptile off East Coast which was entangled in a discarded gill net.

The paddlers quickly lifted the sea turtle to prevent it from drowning and freed it from the fishing net.

The use of gill nets is considered a "destructive" fishing method and is not allowed in 12 coastal areas managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

NParks explained that gill nets ensnare marine creatures, and when abandoned in the waters, the nets will continue to trap, kill and damage marine wildlife.

The critically endangered hawksbill turtles are the most commonly sighted sea turtle species locally, followed by the Green turtle, the only other sea turtle species found in Singapore, said NParks.

According to NParks, Hawksbill females are sometimes spotted nesting and laying eggs at East Coast Park, and individuals may visit the same site to nest every few years.