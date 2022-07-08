Enforcement action in Geylang leads to arrests and investigation of 38 people

Eight men and seven women were arrested for gambling offences.

A multi-agency operation in the Geylang area saw 38 people hauled up for alleged vice and other offences, including gambling and the selling of e-vaporisers and cough mixture.

The operation, led by the Bedok Police Division between June 27 and July 2, targeted illegal activities in Geylang.

A total of 26 men and 12 women, aged between 21 and 80, are being investigated, the police said on Friday (July 8).

The 80-year-old was among eight men and seven women arrested for gambling offences, following a raid of a Geylang Road commercial unit by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) officers.

They seized more than $12,000 in cash and gambling paraphernalia.

Three men are being investigated after raids in the Geylang Lorongs by the Health Sciences Authority, Central Narcotics Bureau and ICA.

The officers seized unregistered health products comprising cough syrup and various sexual enhancement products with an estimated value of around $9,000.

The operation also led to the discovery of $700 worth of electronic vaporisers (e-vaporisers) and components. Two men and one woman are being investigated for this offence.

More e-vaporisers and components, with an estimated value of $50,000, were seized after a follow up raid by HSA, police said.

The authorities also arrested four women, aged between 36 and 52, in separate raids on two massage establishments located in Sims Ave and Geylang Road.

The outlets will also be investigated for purportedly operating as a massage establishment without a valid licence, the police said.

In a raid on an active mobility device retailer located in Geylang Road, the Land Transport Authority impounded three personal mobility devices and 14 power-assisted bicycles which were believed to be illegally modified.

The police said a man is being investigated for various offences such as displaying and offering non-compliant mobility devices for sale.

Singapore Customs also uncovered 14 cartons, eight packets and 46 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

One Singaporean man, aged 78, was arrested while six male foreigners, aged between 27 and 53, were issued with a composition sum or advisory.

Four migrant workers will also be investigated for alleged illegal employment offences following a separate operation conducted by MOM.