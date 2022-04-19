 Entertainment club operator labour trafficked 3 women, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Entertainment club operator labour trafficked 3 women

Alagar Balasubramanian imposed financial demands that the women would not be able to repay if they wished to quit.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Jean Iau
Apr 19, 2022 07:21 pm

The operator of an entertainment club has been jailed for 41 months and fined $27,365 for labour trafficking three women who were hired as performing artists.

In a statement on Tuesday (April 19), the Ministry of Manpower said that Jaiho Club operator Alagar Balasubramanian, 47, imposed financial demands that the women would not be able to repay if they wished to quit.

They were not paid any salaries throughout their employment.

Balasubramanian also seized their passports and mobile phones and threatened to hurt them if they returned to India without his approval.

Two of the women were assaulted by him.

Those found guilty of human trafficking here face a mandatory jail sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $100,000 for first-time offenders.

They also face up to six strokes of the cane.

