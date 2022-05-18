Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow struck off for abusing employees

Samuel Seow flew into a rage in his office in 2018, an incident which was caught on video and circulated on social media.

Entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow Theng Beng, who physically and verbally abused three employees over a one-month period in 2018, was struck off the rolls on Wednesday (May 18).

In a written judgment, the Court of Three Judges said a striking off was warranted as Seow's conduct demonstrated a character defect rendering him unfit to be a member of the legal profession.

The court added that his conduct had caused grave dishonour to the standing of the profession.

The court, which is the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, said Seow's behaviour was egregious and "evinced such volatility and lack of self-control that it detracts from his ability to discharge his professional functions".

Seow, 49, had admitted before a disciplinary tribunal in 2019 to eight instances of professional misconduct involving three women employees at his office in South Bridge Road between March 16, 2018, and April 17, 2018.

An audio clip of the final incident was circulated online that year, while two leaked videos of the same incident were uploaded on YouTube and went viral in 2019.

Seow, who was known for representing celebrities, ran his firm Samuel Seow Law Corporation as well as his talent management company Beam Artistes from the office.

Two of the charges related to overt acts of physical violence against Ms Brenda Kong Shin Ying, who is also his niece, and Ms Serene Tan Tzuu Yen.

Five of the other charges related to his "intemperate and boorish conduct" towards employee Rachel Kang Pei Shan on five occasions.

They involved throwing files, boxes, a metal stapler and a wallet in her direction, shouting at her aggressively and threatening to take a knife to kill her.

The remaining charge involved being physically aggressive towards Ms Kang.

In March 2020, a two-member disciplinary tribunal found that there was cause of sufficient gravity for Seow to be sanctioned by the court, which has the power to suspend or disbar lawyers.

In February this year, the Law Society urged the court to impose a striking off.

Criminal charges were also filed against Seow.

In July 2020, he pleaded guilty in court to one count each of assaulting Ms Kong, 28, a lawyer, and using criminal force on Ms Kang, 23, an artiste and events executive.

He admitted slapping Ms Kong on both her cheeks and the top of her head, as well prodding the forehead of Ms Kang twice with his finger.