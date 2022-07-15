Esso's 92-octane petrol below $3, prices for other grades cut too

Esso's posted price for 92-octane petrol is now $2.96, or 14 cents lower than last week.

Esso has become the first fuel pump operator here to bring petrol prices back below $3 a litre.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, Esso made the cut around 4pm on Friday (July 15).

Its posted price for 92-octane petrol is now $2.96, or 14 cents lower than last week's price, while its diesel rate is a cent higher at $2.97 (four cents down).

The posted price for its 95-octane petrol is $3.01 and that for 98-octane is $3.48. Both are also 14 cents lower than last week's prices.

The reduction came on the back of Brent crude oil sliding below US$100 a barrel for the first time since April. RBOB gasoline, a proxy for refined petroleum prices, last traded at US$3.19, the lowest in more than three months.

Esso's move is expected to trigger a reduction across other brands in the coming days.

After discounts, Esso has the cheapest 92-octane fuel at $2.43 a litre (with the DBS Esso card), while SPC has the costliest at $2.64 (using various cards).

For the popular 95-octane, Esso also has the cheapest rate of $2.47 (DBS Esso card), which matches prices at Sinopec, which has only three stations.

This is the first time an established operator with a sizeable pump network is matching the newcomer's aggressive pricing.

Shell has the costliest 95-octane at $2.71 (various cards).

For 98-octane petrol, necessary for only a minority of cars here, Esso again has the lowest rate of $2.85 a litre (DBS Esso card). This also matches Sinopec's rate.

Shell also has the costliest 98-octane fuel at $3.13 a litre (various cards).