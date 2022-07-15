 Esso's 92-octane petrol below $3, prices for other grades cut too, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Esso's 92-octane petrol below $3, prices for other grades cut too

Esso's posted price for 92-octane petrol is now $2.96, or 14 cents lower than last week.PHOTO: ST FILE
Christopher Tan
Jul 15, 2022 07:33 pm

Esso has become the first fuel pump operator here to bring petrol prices back below $3 a litre.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, Esso made the cut around 4pm on Friday (July 15).

Its posted price for 92-octane petrol is now $2.96, or 14 cents lower than last week's price, while its diesel rate is a cent higher at $2.97 (four cents down).

The posted price for its 95-octane petrol is $3.01 and that for 98-octane is $3.48. Both are also 14 cents lower than last week's prices.

The reduction came on the back of Brent crude oil sliding below US$100 a barrel for the first time since April. RBOB gasoline, a proxy for refined petroleum prices, last traded at US$3.19, the lowest in more than three months.

Esso's move is expected to trigger a reduction across other brands in the coming days.

MPs had raised the issue of surging crude oil prices and the impact on drivers several times in recent Parliament sittings.
Pump prices in Singapore fall for all grades of fuel

After discounts, Esso has the cheapest 92-octane fuel at $2.43 a litre (with the DBS Esso card), while SPC has the costliest at $2.64 (using various cards).

For the popular 95-octane, Esso also has the cheapest rate of $2.47 (DBS Esso card), which matches prices at Sinopec, which has only three stations.

This is the first time an established operator with a sizeable pump network is matching the newcomer's aggressive pricing.

Shell has the costliest 95-octane at $2.71 (various cards).

For 98-octane petrol, necessary for only a minority of cars here, Esso again has the lowest rate of $2.85 a litre (DBS Esso card). This also matches Sinopec's rate.

Shell also has the costliest 98-octane fuel at $3.13 a litre (various cards).

