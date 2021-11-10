Ex-condo building manager gets 18-month treatment order

Teh Jiahe, 37, had used an access card to enter residents’ homes and steal from them.

A former Scotts Square condominium building manager was yesterday given an 18-month mandatory treatment order, after he used an access card to enter residents' homes and steal from them.

This means that Teh Jiahe, now 37, who had major depressive disorder, will undergo treatment in lieu of jail time.

The Singaporean had stolen $28,000 in cash and three Hermes handbags worth a total of nearly $86,000, as well as some other items.

He pleaded guilty last month to three counts of theft committed in three homes. Two other counts of theft linked to two apartments were considered during sentencing.

The offences were committed between March and Sept 7 last year.

In a statement to The Straits Times, real estate consulting company Edmund Tie & Co (SEA), which manages Scotts Square, said Teh left the firm on Sept 10 last year. Without revealing details, its spokesman said additional measures have been implemented to ensure similar offences will not happen again.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jaime Pang had said Teh's job scope included managing the property's facilities and dealing with residents' complaints.

He had use of a computer system that coded access cards that allowed entry into residents' homes.

The court heard that three years before the offences, Teh had to create such an access card as he had forgotten to bring the one issued to him to work.

Court documents do not state if the card issued to Teh allowed him access to all the homes.

Teh was on duty in March last year when he entered a private lift that led directly to one of the apartments. Once he was inside the unit, he stole an Hermes handbag worth $10,900.

In May, he entered another unit and discovered several envelopes in a cabinet. He took two of them, which contained $28,000 in all.