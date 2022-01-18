Ex-manager at Parkway East Hospital fined for graft

Ng Soo Meng was fined $29,000 after he pleaded guilty to four charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A man was working as a manager at Parkway East Hospital when he repeatedly sought gratification and favours from construction and renovation company ADA Builders, one of the hospital's vendors.

Ng Soo Meng, now 53, had expected the vendor to oblige so as to advance its business interests with private healthcare provider Parkway Hospitals Singapore, which operates the hospital in Joo Chiat Place.

Ng was working as a manager in the facilities management department of Parkway East Hospital at the time.

The gratification included at least eight trips to a KTV where hostesses entertained him and expenses totalling $4,750 were paid by ADA Builders.

He was fined $29,000 on Tuesday (Jan 18) after he pleaded guilty to four charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Two people linked to ADA Builders were dealt with in court on Monday over the bribes.

Tan Kim Thong, now 52, who was its general manager at the time of the offences, admitted to three charges and was fined $14,500.

Founder of ADA Builders Goh Boon Gee, now 51, was fined $3,500 after he pleaded guilty to one charge under the Act.

All three men are Singaporeans.

Parkway is one of the brands under international private group IHH Healthcare, which told The Straits Times in a statement: "Ng Soo Meng was an employee with Parkway East Hospital, but is no longer our staff."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norine Tan said that ADA Builders was one of Parkway East Hospital's approved vendors since around 2015.

Tan and Ng became acquainted the following year through work.

On Feb 8, 2018, the pair went to a KTV in Balestier Road on Ng's suggestion and were entertained by hostesses.

From then until Sept 14 that year, the two men went there multiple times and Goh joined them on at least one occasion.

Separately, between March and April 2019, Ng told Tan that he wanted to change the lighting and repaint his own home.

The DPP said: "The accused asked Tan whether ADA could carry out the renovations because he knew that Tan would not charge him. Tan agreed to renovate the accused's house for free in exchange for the accused recommending ADA as a vendor for renovation contracts with (Parkway Hospitals Singapore).

"ADA renovated the accused's house in March 2019, with works amounting to at least $2,846.20 - including goods and services tax."

The accused did not pay for the renovations, the court heard.