Ex-MD handed more charges for alleged offences linked to Shell oil heist

Former Sentek Marine managing director Pai Keng Pheng in a photo taken on Oct 22, 2021. The 59-year-old now faces 83 charges in total.

The founder of a bunkering firm that allegedly acquired marine gasoil worth $77 million which had been stolen from Shell has been handed another 43 charges.

Former Sentek Marine managing director Pai Keng Pheng, 59, was on Wednesday (Aug 3) charged with offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act (CDSA). He now faces 83 charges in total.

The police said Sentek had allegedly acquired approximately 118,131 tonnes of marine gasoil that had been misappropriated from Shell Eastern Petroleum's facility in Pulau Bukom between August 2014 and January 2018.

"This was allegedly done with Pai's consent, while he was managing director," they added.

Pai is accused of agreeing to Sentek acquiring property believed to be the ill-gotten gains of criminal activity.

He is also said to have abetted the obstruction of the course of justice by instigating one of the parties involved to instruct a witness to give false information to investigators.

He was previously handed 40 charges of bribery and obstructing the course of justice in October last year.

Earlier media reports stated that about 3,000 tonnes of marine gasoil had been transferred in March 2017 from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery to a vessel owned by Sentek Marine, one of Singapore's biggest marine fuel suppliers.

Pai was said to be part of a group that had planned to dishonestly receive the stolen oil products, according to court documents at the time.

If convicted under the CDSA, each offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $500,000.

The maximum penalty of abetting the obstruction of the course of justice carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.