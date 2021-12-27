Ex-PAP stalwart Phua Bah Lee dies at 89

Former PAP MP Phua Bah Lee was elected MP for Tampines constituency in 1968.

Former People's Action Party MP Phua Bah Lee, a key figure in helping to build a raft of institutions in post-independence Singapore, died on Sunday (Dec 26). He was 89.

Mr Phua was elected MP for Tampines constituency in 1968, the same year he took political office as parliamentary secretary for communications.

In 1971, he was promoted to senior parliamentary secretary at the Defence Ministry. He held the position until 1988, when he stepped down from politics.

Born in 1932, Mr Phua graduated from Nanyang University, or Nantah, in 1959, and joined the civil service in 1960 before entering politics eight years later.

During his 20-year political career, Mr Phua worked closely with key political leaders like former deputy prime minister Goh Keng Swee.

He also helped to form or helm a diverse group of institutions.

For instance, he was founding president of Safra from 1972 to 1989.

He was also active in sports and the arts. He served as president of the Basketball Association of Singapore from 1973 to 1991, and was also chairman of the Kreta Ayer People's Theatre Management Committee from 1977.

An opera enthusiast, he was also responsible for bringing in top opera stars from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said he was saddened to hear about the death of Mr Phua, whom he credited with helping to build the iconic Safra club houses in Toa Payoh, Bukit Merah and Tampines - of which two still stand today.

He added that Mr Phua was a strong supporter of national service and advocated new ways to recognise the contributions of servicemen.

Under Mr Phua's leadership, Safra introduced new schemes and initiatives to show appreciation to the NSmen and their families.

I was saddened to learn about the passing of Mr Phua Bah Lee, the Founding President of SAFRA, this morning. Mr Phua...

Even after his retirement, he continued to actively support Safra activities and attended events regularly.

Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who is an MP for Tampines GRC, also paid tribute to Mr Phua in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 27).

Mr Masagos said Mr Phua, during his time as Tampines MP, helped to resettle villagers who were affected by the construction of Paya Lebar Airport.

Mr Phua Bah Lee was MP for Tampines from 1968 to 1988. He was the Parliamentary Secretary in the then-Ministry of...

And together with his grassroots leaders, he helped to resolve issues affecting resident's livelihood and during their transition to living in Housing Board flats.

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said Mr Phua played a key role in setting up the Tampines Chinese Temple to bring together the 13 village temples that had to give way to new developments.

My deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr Phua Bah Lee who passed away this morning at 89 years old. I used...

Responding to queries, Ngee Ann Kongsi president James Teo said Mr Phua was a valuable member of Ngee Ann Kongsi and had been a member of the association's management committee from 1973 until his death.

He added that Mr Phua was among the pioneers who contributed significantly to the development of Ngee Ann City.

We mourn the loss of Mr Phua Bah Lee, a valuable member of Kongsi. Our thoughts are with his family. Mr Phua left an...

Mr Teo also said Mr Phua played a key role in inviting some of the best Chinese physicians from China during the early years of the formation of the Ngee Ann Traditional Chinese Medicine Centre.

Mr Phua leaves behind his wife Tan Cheok Tin, 85, and three children.