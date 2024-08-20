Student care teacher showed colleague's nude photos to others

A woman showed nude photos of a colleague to other colleagues, and even uploaded the content to a group chat, though she knew this would humiliate the victim.

On Aug 20, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing an intimate image or recording of another person.

The woman, who was a student care teacher at the time of the offences in 2023, cannot be named in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Court documents do not state if the accused is still employed as a student care teacher.

The court heard that the victim, who was 21 then, and her former boyfriend, “Wish”, had exchanged nude photos over Telegram over the course of their relationship.

When the relationship ended, they promised each other they would delete these photos. But the victim was unaware that Wish did not do so.

Wish, who was also the accused’s friend, sent the accused a screen recording of his Telegram chat with the victim where some of her nude photos were included. Her face was visible in the photos.

In December 2023, the accused was chatting with three of her colleagues at the workplace when she showed them the recording from Wish. The three colleagues, who knew the victim, recognised her in the video.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Huo Jiongrui said the accused knew that showing her colleagues the video would cause the victim humiliation.

The same month, a 23-year-old man, who was a friend of both the accused and the victim, had a falling out with the victim.

The man asked in a Telegram group chat with the accused and three other people if they had “anything to lower the victim’s reputation”. The accused then uploaded the video from Wish to the Telegram group chat.

DPP Huo said the man intended to take revenge against the victim by disseminating the material on TikTok, but ultimately did not do it.

The victim’s husband filed a police report on March 4, 2024, stating that the accused had disseminated intimate images of the victim to multiple people.

The prosecution noted that the accused was only 21 at the time of the offences, and called for a report to assess if she is suitable for probation. She will be sentenced on Oct 1.