Expect a wet and windy first half of December in S'pore: Weatherman

In November, short-duration moderate to heavy afternoon thundery showers were experienced on most days.

SINGAPORE - The weatherman has forecast moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of Singapore on most days in the first half of December.

This is brought on by the arrival of the north-east monsoon season, which is expected to last until March next year.

While December is typically the wettest month of the year, the rainfall is expected to be below average in the first two weeks, with windy conditions on a few days.

The daily temperature range is forecast to be between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, but rainy days might see temperatures plunge to 22 deg C, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 1).

The rain is brought on by the monsoon rain band, which is forecast to lie close to the equator.

Winds caused by the strengthening of the high-pressure system over the northern part of the Asian continent can be expected to strengthen and shift to blow from the north-west or north-east.

In November, short-duration moderate to heavy afternoon thundery showers were experienced on most days, which extended into the evening on a few occasions.

Inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore last month, with low-level winds that were generally light blowing mainly from the west or north-west.

A total of 118.2mm of rainfall was recorded at Sembawang on Nov 4, the highest daily rainfall recorded that month, due to strong solar heating of land areas coupled with a convergence of winds in the surrounding region.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.4 deg C was logged in Paya Lebar on Nov 30, and the lowest daily minimum temperature of 22.1 deg C was recorded in Newton on Nov 12.