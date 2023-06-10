Fake ‘police’ chase in Johor: What S’pore drivers should and should not do on road trips to Malaysia

A recent viral video shows three men in an unmarked car trying to pull a driver over while flashing a blue beacon light.

The recent viral video of three men in an unmarked car on Malaysia’s North-South Highway, speeding alongside one travelling from Singapore to Genting and trying to pull its driver over, may have had some wondering: what would I have done in such a situation?

After all, the men had flashed a blue beacon light similar to those used by the police, and some motorists may have been taken in by the ruse.

Thankfully, the driver in this case did not slow down. Two men were later nabbed by Malaysian police and are being investigated for impersonating civil servants.

Here is what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation on the roads up north, and other tips to stay safe.

1. When in doubt, call 999

If you are being pursued by an unmarked car and feel you may be in danger, call the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) on 999 immediately, an Automobile Association of Singapore (AA) spokesman said.

“By calling MERS, motorists can provide their exact location and request directions to the nearest police station or government office,” she said.

“This allows motorists to be efficiently guided towards these locations, enabling them to seek prompt assistance and receive further guidance from the local authorities.”

2. Be prepared

Research the road conditions, speed limit and driving culture before setting off on your trip.

The AA spokesman said that drivers are advised not to stop their vehicle along any lane on the expressway. If they wish to rest or use a toilet, they should drive off the expressway into the special lay-bys or rest stops along the expressway.

If they must stop on the expressway due to emergencies, they should keep away from the travelling lane and switch on the hazard lights.

Traffic engineering and safety consultant Gopinath Menon advised that if you are not used to driving at very high speeds, choose a reasonable high speed you are comfortable with, and keep to the left-most lane.

If you choose higher speeds, keep a longer distance from the vehicle in front, so that you can brake in time without hitting the vehicle in front if it stops suddenly.

3. Stay alert with regular breaks

Mr Menon pointed out that continuous driving for long hours can be tiring for those not used to it.

“You could lose concentration, especially if the surrounding scenery does not change. You become less alert if nothing is happening around you, and you could fall asleep at the wheel,” he said, suggesting regular stops at lay-bys.

The AA spokesman recommended that motorists drive for no longer than two hours at a time, with a break of at least 20 minutes.

“On the North-South Highway, lay-bys are located about every 25 to 50 km along the expressway. Facilities include parking bays and toilets. Rest and Service Areas are located at every 80 to 100 km.”

🆘️⚠️我也会遇到这种事情⚠️🆘 5/6/2023 新加坡🇸🇬 载朋友去云顶 早上大概5.40am左右，这辆汽车就在kulai 27km左右就跟在我车后面.我快它也快 我慢它也慢. 我当时也想那么多，到了 kulai 31km左右它割了我就进 32km的休息站 我就继续前走，到了37km左右它又在我旁边了 还闪着蓝灯. 我就以为是警察， 就想要停旁边. 当下我想到这辆车原本跟在我后面 然后又进休息站 现在又在我旁边. 我用了两粒春带一起思考， 当时的情况我就告诉朋友要坐好 我们可能遇到假警察👮. 当时我就只好跟它来一场比赛，不让它停在我前面. 和它赛跑期间我打了999，警察叔叔问了我位置 告诉我不要停，如果它还有跟着就去最靠近的警察局. 大概到71km左右我就没看的它跟着了. 现在8.10am早上 在人多的地方停下让朋友吃早餐. 🆘如果有遇到不是警察车的警察要你停下，你要看当时的情况.不要乱乱停.最好直接去附近的警察局🆘 Posted by Freeman Gan WT on Sunday, June 4, 2023

4. Driving in dark conditions

Drivers may also encounter stretches without street lights, where one has to depend on vehicle headlights, noted Mr Menon.

“It takes some time to get used to depending entirely on headlights. You have to depend on the lane markings that are illuminated by the headlights,” he said.

“Use the high beam when the road ahead is not clear, at other times, use the low beam so as not to blind drivers in the opposite direction at stretches where there are no barriers on the road dividers.”

5. Take steps to prevent vehicle theft

The AA spokesman also recommended tips to minimise the risk of having one’s car stolen.

“When parking, opt for well-lit and populated areas. Park near pillars and turn your wheel towards them to make it harder for thieves to manoeuvre or tow your car without unlocking the steering,” she said.

Anti-theft devices such as steering wheel locks, brake pedal locks, and gear shift locks are also useful.

“These visible deterrents make it challenging for unauthorised individuals to operate your vehicle,” she said.