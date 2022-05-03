Family finally gets to introduce infant daughter to relatives

Just five months ago, Ms Danyya Rahman gave birth to her first-born child while wearing a mask, and relatives were not allowed to meet her daughter in the hospital soon after her birth.

On Tuesday (May 3), she and her husband, Mr Muhammad Hasnul Jamaludin, planned to visit four relatives' homes to introduce them to their daughter, Zea Fathia Muhammad Hasnul, during Hari Raya Puasa celebrations.

The couple, both 30, told The Straits Times that they did not imagine being able to celebrate the festive period under conditions close to those in the days before Covid-19 struck.

Mr Muhammad Hasnul, a technician, said: "We're happy that she's experiencing an almost back to normal Hari Raya. Right up to last month we didn't think we could celebrate this much. It was a very happy surprise."

Zea Fathia was born on Nov 24.

On Tuesday morning, the couple visited Ms Danyya's mother, retired bank officer Rosmah Ahmad, 55, in her flat in Bukit Batok with their infant. Madam Rosmah's sister, civil servant Rohanah Ahmad, 63, and brother-in-law, Mr Idrus Mohd, 67, a truck driver, arrived soon after.

The family enjoyed a home-cooked lunch of sambal prawns, beef rendang, lemak lodeh and ketupat prepared by Madam Rosmah and Ms Danyya, a safety officer, as they took turns playing with Zea Fathia.

Mr Muhammad Hasnul said he was glad this year's Ramadan period was nearly back to pre-pandemic days.

"We were able to break fast together, go to the bazaar together and go for our night prayers. It was really almost like it was before (the pandemic) and I think Zea enjoyed herself," he added.

When his daughter was born, group sizes had just been expanded to five under the Covid-19 rules then.

Ms Danyya recalled: "We didn't get to do anything when she was born. My relatives weren't allowed to come to see her."

Mr Muhammad Hasnul added: "Her cousins, some aunties and uncles only met her virtually online or through social media. Today she can meet everyone."