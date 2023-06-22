Family of missing Singaporean sailor cling to hope for his safe return

Mr Furqan had fallen from the main deck of the Panama-flagged African Cardinal on Tuesday morning, off the coast of California.

The last time the missing Singaporean sailor’s family saw him was in December 2022, before he set sail again as a second officer on a ship managed by a local firm.

When Mr Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid, 25, was back on shore leave, the family of seven would spend whatever precious time they had together.

At 6.30am on Wednesday morning, the family got a call informing them that Mr Furqan had fallen overboard somewhere in the Santa Barbara Channel on the way to the Port of Long Beach.

The news still is hard to believe, and it feels like a bad dream, said Mr Furqan’s elder brother.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Fathul Islam Mohamed Rashid, 27, said: “Everything is just so hard to believe. A lot of things are still up in the air and there’s nothing we can do but wait and hope.”

He added that he last spoke to his brother just about a week ago on June 14, when Mr Furqan called to wish him on birthday.

All they know now from a representative from Apex Ship Management is that Mr Furqan had fallen from the main deck of the Panama-flagged African Cardinal on Tuesday morning, off the coast of California.

The watchkeeper on board saw the incident and began shouting to alert other crew members. He also threw a lifebuoy into the water.

As the vessel began a frantic search for the sailor, the crew also lodged a report with the US Coast Guard, which activated a rescue helicopter and two boats, as well as a second helicopter later to help search for Mr Furqan.

Two nearby cargo vessels also helped in the operation, but the search was called off after nearly 15 hours, with only the lifebuoy found.

The Straits Times has contacted Apex Ship Management and the Coast Guard for more information.

Recounting his brother’s love for his job, Mr Fathul said: “Ever since he was little, his passion has always been the sea. He always dreamt of working onboard a ship, and he worked hard to achieve his dream.

“He took up a diploma in nautical studies at Singapore Polytechnic and did his national service as a firefighter in the Singapore Civil Defence Force Marine Division.”

Mr Furqan is yet to be found but the family continues to hold on to hope.

Mr Fathul said: “For now, we hope that he will come back to us. If he’s still alive, then that would be the best possible outcome, but we will leave it to God’s will.”