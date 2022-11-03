Family narrowly escapes before car 'explodes', catches fire in Sembawang

The fire was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

A family had a lucky escape after their car suddenly burst into flames along Jalan Derum in Sembawang on Saturday night (Oct 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the car fire at around 7.30pm.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

There were no reported injuries.

Stomper J shared videos of the burnt car being towed away. One video also shows the vehicle's badly charred interior and paint blisters on a wall.

J said: "The car owner's family and children were all in the car. He drove into a small road and parked the car there, before they all got off.

"One to two minutes later, the car exploded and caught fire. The walls of nearby houses were partially burnt as well."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.