Twin boys found dead in Upper Bukit Timah canal: Father charged with murder

Well-wishers lay flowers at the canal next to the Greenridge Crescent playground on Jan 23, where the twins were found.

The father of the 11-year-old twin boys, who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah, has been charged with their murder.

On Monday (Jan 24), Xavier Yap, 48, appeared before a district court via video link to have the charge read out to him.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Yap's lawyer, Mr Anil Singh Sandhu, told the court the family was grieving the loss of the two young children.

On Saturday, the police said it received a call at about 6.25 pm on Friday from a man asking for help at a playground along Greenridge Crescent.

When officers arrived, the man's two sons were found lying motionless near the playground.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

It is understood the bodies were found in a large and deep canal that cuts across the playground in a corner of the quiet and leafy private housing estate of terrace and semi-detached houses.

The twins were said to have special needs and were believed to be students of a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Yap's case will be mentioned in court again on Jan 31.