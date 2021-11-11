F&B outlets reminded of need for checks, swift penalties

Food and beverage (F&B) establishments were reminded of the need to conduct checks as new measures kicked in yesterday to allow more people from the same household to dine out together.

For groups of more than two diners, the establishments will have to check patrons’ Singpass apps or NRICs for proof of residence, the authorities said.

Children without these forms of identification can be allowed entry based on a declaration of their place of residence.

“Strict enforcement actions will be taken against anyone who pretends to be from the same household, as well as F&B establishments that do not implement the necessary checks. Errant individuals will be fined, and F&B establishments will be subject to immediate closures. These penalties will apply even for first-time offenders,” the authorities said.

The joint statement was issued by Enterprise Singapore, the Housing Board, Singapore Food Agency, Singapore Tourism Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Starting yesterday, up to five fully vaccinated individuals from the same household can dine together at F&B outlets.

However, dining at hawker centres and coffee shops is still limited to two fully vaccinated people.

Individuals who are medically ineligible to be vaccinated can enter all premises and participate in activities where vaccination-differentiated measures are required.

“While we have extended a concession to those who are medically ineligible to dine at F&B establishments (and) enter malls... their risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 and becoming severely ill remains high,” said the authorities.

“We strongly encourage these individuals to minimise such activities and to use this concession judiciously.”