Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a trailer in Moulmein Road
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after she was run over by a trailer truck on Friday morning.
The accident happened at about 11.40am along Moulmein Road towards Balestier Road, said the police.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 30-year-old victim was conscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
In a dashcam video posted on Facebook by Mr Fong Chun Cheong, a trailer truck can be seen going forward slowly at a traffic junction, with the driver seemingly unaware that there is a motorcycle in front of it.
It hits the motorcycle, which topples to the right of the vehicle. The trailer continues moving, with the motorcyclist going under the vehicle.
About five seconds after the impact, the trailer comes to a stop.
A few seconds later, the driver starts reversing the vehicle slowly and opens the door.
After a short while, Mr Fong could be seen running towards the trailer.
The 41-year-old told The Straits Times that he was driving in the opposite direction when he witnessed what happened.
Mr Fong said he rushed out of his car as he wanted to stop the trailer driver from reversing to prevent further injury to the woman who was underneath the vehicle.
“I was very worried when I saw what happened. My first thought was to save the person’s life,” said the funeral director and geomancer.
A friend who was with Mr Fong then managed to attract the attention of an ambulance nearby.
“The motorcyclist was conscious when she was pinned under the vehicle, and she told me that it was very hot as she was stuck near the engine,” said Mr Fong. “I immediately told the driver to turn off his engine and waited for the ambulance to come before we left the scene.”
Police investigations are ongoing.
