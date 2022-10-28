Fernvale resident complains about cleaner playing with HP, town council says cleaners need breaks

He called the cleaner "useless" and "lazy".

A Fernvale resident secretly took a video of the cleaner sitting at a void deck while “playing with his mobile phone”.

Since the video was taken from behind, it is not clear what the cleaner was doing.

Sharing the video, Stomper Epin said it was of a "useless, lazy cleaner employed to take care of our estate".

He complained: "When there's only one cleaner taking care of our estate, instead of doing his duty, he's busy playing with his (handphone) in the early morning.

"Are residents being short-changed for the maintenance and cleanliness of our five-year-old estate?"

The Stomper had previously written to the Ang Mo Kio Town Council and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) about the poor maintenance and refuse management at Block 417 Fernvale Link.

The town council replied that minor repainting works would be carried out, and the SFA said its officers have inspected the food shops and reminded the operators to practise good refuse management at all times.

In response to a Stomp query regarding the cleaner, the Ang Mo Kio Town Council said: "Our cleaners start their day from as early as 6.30am or 7.00am.

"They have a set of routine tasks to be completed each day. After completing one or more of their routine cleaning tasks, they would take a quick break before proceeding to their next task.

"Our cleaners are also required to check for work instructions sent via the handphone by their foreman or town council staff.

"We seek the understanding of residents that cleaners too would need to take short breaks from time to time as they work through the day.

"On our end, the town council monitors and ensures that the necessary cleaning works are done to keep our estates clean."