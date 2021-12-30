Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to unveil Budget 2022 in Parliament on Feb 18

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's Budget 2022 statement on Feb 18 next year in Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday (Dec 30) that there will be live television and radio coverage of the Budget statement.

A live webcast of the delivery of the Budget statement will also be available on the Singapore Budget website and the full statement will be published on the website after delivery.

MOF added that the public can receive real-time updates of key Budget announcements from its Facebook page and Twitter account.

"We continue to welcome your views and suggestions for Budget 2022.

"We thank Singaporeans for providing their views, whether online through Reach’s Budget 2022 microsite or Reach’s e-Listening Points. You can continue to do so until Mon, Jan 17, 2022, via the REACH website."

The ministry said it is also partnering the People's Association (PA) and its grassroots organisations in their virtual Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews engagement platforms to seek public views and suggestions.

Thus, the public may provide feedback via the Budget website, Reach's Budget website, Reach's Facebook and Instagram, as well as the #shareyourviews webpage.