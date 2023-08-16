 Fire breaks out at Ghim Moh Link flat, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Fire breaks out at Ghim Moh Link flat

The high-rise unit is seen to be engulfed in flames as a thick column of smoke streams skyward from its broken windows.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM CHRISTOPHER DE SOUZA /FACEBOOK
Carmen Sin
Aug 16, 2023 10:51 am

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a Housing Board flat in Ghim Moh Link.

In videos and pictures posted by Facebook user GF Pat, the high-rise unit is seen to be engulfed in flames as a thick column of smoke streams skyward from its broken windows. Shards of broken glass - presumably debris from the shattered windows - litter the street below the flat.

Another picture shows the blackened and smoking interiors of two units, suggesting that the blaze might have spread to a second unit.

The Straits Times understands that two people were taken to hospital.

Mr Christopher de Souza, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, also posted about the fire on Facebook.

In his post, he said that Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was on the scene. The appended video shows two fire trucks parked at the block.

“I am concerned and will be visiting the site to get an update to see how best we can help the families affected,” said Mr de Souza.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.

 

FIRESSCDFChristopher de Souza