 Fire breaks out at industrial building near Pioneer Road; no injuries reported, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Fire breaks out at industrial building near Pioneer Road; no injuries reported

The fire at 20 Jalan Samulun involved a large pile of construction waste. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Kolette Lim
Jan 25, 2022 11:54 am

A fire broke out at an industrial building housing a waste management facility near Pioneer Road on Tuesday morning (Jan 25). There were no reported injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 20 Jalan Samulun at about 12.25am. The fire involved a large pile of construction waste measuring approximately 400 sq m in area and 6m in height.

A total of 40 firefighters, four water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine were deployed to control the fire. Foam was used to cover the surface of the waste. Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus sets due to the heavy smoke.

The fire was extinguished at around 3am.

Three workers evacuated from the area before SCDF arrived

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Singapore

Football field-sized fire breaks out at industrial building

This incident follows one last Friday when a fire the size of a football field broke out at 5 Gul Lane.

The industrial building in Tuas was filled largely with drums containing flammable liquids and industrial chemicals.

One man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with burn injuries to his forearm.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

[Fire @ No. 20 Jalan Samulun] At about 12.25am this morning (25 Jan), SCDF responded to a fire at the above-mentioned...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Monday, January 24, 2022
