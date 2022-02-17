Fire breaks out near East Coast Park carpark, no injuries reported

The fire involved contents of a shed and no injuries were reported.

A fire broke out near an East Coast Park carpark on Wednesday (Feb 16) night.

Mr Rishi Lalwani, 38, who works in a bank, said he saw the blaze from the balcony of his 18th floor apartment in a condominium in Siglap at around 9.30pm.

"Our apartment has the view of East Coast Park, so during our usual evening breather at the balcony, we saw a huge line of smoke coming from the direction of the park," he added.

When he ventured to the park to investigate, he noted that the scene of the fire was close to the parking spaces in East Coast Park Carpark D4.

According to Mr Lalwani, around 15 onlookers were at the scene which he described as an "empty plain" near the carpark at about 9.40pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was notified of the incident at around 9.30pm.

SCDF personnel extinguished the flames using a foam jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.