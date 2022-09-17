Fire breaks out at Woodlands Industrial Park

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Facebook that it was alerted to a fire at No. 66 Woodlands Industrial Park.

A fire broke out on Saturday morning at an industrial park in Woodlands, sending clouds of black smoke billowing into the air.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it was alerted to a fire at No. 66 Woodlands Industrial Park at about 8.40am. The fire involved a large pile of recycling waste measuring about 100m by 100m, and 8m in height.

A total of 10 emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters were deployed. At the height of the firefighting operation, two foam jets and two water jets as well as an Unmanned Firefighting Machine were used, SCDF said, adding that the fire was brought under control at about 10am, though firefighting operations were ongoing.

About 25 workers had evacuated the unit before SCDF’s arrival. As a safety precaution, the police and SCDF evacuated about 90 persons from the neighbouring premises.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that the unit on fire belongs to two companies - plastic product manufacturer Green Recycling and renovation contractor Yong Seong Transport and Cleaning Services.

Ms Vanny Pannesilvam, 44, who lives opposite the industrial area, said she was cooking in the morning when she saw some smoke outside the window.

She went out to her corridor and saw thick black smoke coming from the industrial park. She immediately called the SCDF.

A resident in the area, who wanted to be known only as Ms Phua, 23, said that she woke up at 8.45am and was about to prepare breakfast when she looked out of the window and saw thick smoke. She also saw flames coming from the industrial unit.

She said: "Since there are dormitories and construction sites around the area, there were many foreign workers who crowded around the scene."