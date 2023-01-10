 Fire at East Coast Road house, 20 people evacuated, one in hospital, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

The fire had already spread when firefighters arrived at the location, affecting four terrace houses.PHOTO: ST READER
The fire was extinguished at about 1.50am, with two other terrace houses in the vicinity also sustaining damage.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Twenty people were evacuated from the affected units and neighbouring units.PHOTO: ST READER
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at 12S East Coast Road at about 11.50pm.PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah
Jan 10, 2023 09:34 am

A person was taken to hospital with a minor burn injury, while about 20 more were evacuated from nearby terrace houses after a fire broke out in East Coast Road on Monday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 12S East Coast Road at about 11.50pm.

The fire had already spread when firefighters arrived at the location, and four terrace houses were affected.

SCDF said it used a combined platform ladder for aerial firefighting, as well as six water jets at the height of the operation.

The fire was extinguished at about 1.50am, with two other terrace houses in the vicinity also sustaining damage.

In an update on Facebook, the SCDF said that damping-down operations were still ongoing as at 2.40am, referring to the use of water to wet burnt surfaces to prevent the rekindling of fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

 

[Final Update - Fire @ No.12S East Coast Road] At about 11:50 p.m. (9 Jan), SCDF was alerted to a fire at the...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Monday, January 9, 2023
 

I was alerted to a fire at a row of terraced houses along East Coast, off the main road and on the side facing The...

Posted by Tan See Leng on Monday, January 9, 2023
FIRESLANDED PROPERTYSCDF