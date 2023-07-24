Fire at heritage shophouse on Waterloo Street cost The Theatre Practice $200k in damages

There were no injuries to staff although the adjacent buildings that TTP occupies on 54 and 58 Waterloo Street were filled with soot.

A fire which broke out at a heritage shophouse on 56 Waterloo Street after midnight on July 24 has caused more than $200,000 in damages to occupant The Theatre Practice.

Kuo Jian Hong, artistic director of TTP, said that she was alerted to the fire slightly before 4am and was the second person to arrive at the scene.

There were no injuries to staff although the adjacent buildings that TTP occupies on 54 and 58 Waterloo Street were filled with soot and existing sets and props were badly damaged.

The theatre company will push on with the August 4 opening of Four Horse Road, a walking theatre show around Waterloo Street which uses the affected units as its theatre set.

“The show must go on,” says Kuo, emphasising that the company is determined to get the show on the road, given that its last planned run in 2020 was scuppered when it became the first casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown of theatre in Singapore.

“There is no question that now everyone has to work doubly hard,” says Kuo, who adds that “all we can do now is to buckle up and hunker down and get everything cleaned up”.

She adds: “It was a very long night because we just had our run-through of all the scenes on Sunday night. The night ended on a high note for the entire company working on Four Horse Road. The real work is just getting harder.”

The Straits Times has reached out to SCDF for more information.