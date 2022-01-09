Singapore

Fire involving ceiling fan breaks out in Bishan flat, no injuries reported

The fire involved a ceiling fan in the living room of a unit in Block 113 Bishan Street 12. PHOTO: ST READER
Nadine Chua
Jan 09, 2022 05:01 pm

A fire broke out in a flat in Block 113 Bishan Street 12 on Sunday (Jan 9) afternoon.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 1.35pm.

The fire involved a ceiling fan in the living room of a unit on the second storey.

SCDF personnel extinguished the flames and there were no reported injuries, said a spokesman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos show thick, black smoke billowing out and towards the flats above.

The site was subsequently damped down to prevent a fire from rekindling.
Two SCDF vehicles were seen parked at the scene.

