Fire at Pinnacle @ Duxton unit suspected to have been caused by unattended oil lamps
SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a residential unit at Pinnacle @ Duxton in Cantonment Road on Thursday (Nov 4), possibly stemming from lit oil lamps at a praying altar, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.
SCDF arrived at the scene after being alerted to the fire on the 34th storey of Block 1E Cantonment Road at 8.35pm.
Firefighters arrived to find a blaze raging within the unit, and extinguished the fire with one water jet.
There was no one in the unit at the time of the fire, SCDF said in a Facebook post.
It added that preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was due to lit oil lamps left unattended at a praying altar.
The unit was affected by heat and smoke damage, said SCDF. No injuries were reported.
About 40 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.
SCDF reminded the public not to leave lit materials unattended and that they should be extinguished before residents leave their homes.
