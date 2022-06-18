 Fire rages in Pioneer warehouse, no injuries reported, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
The SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 8.25am on June 18, 2022.PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Shermaine Ang
Jun 18, 2022 10:49 am

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Pioneer on Saturday (June 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at 23 Gul Drive at about 8.25am.

When SCDF personnel arrived, the fire was raging within the warehouse measuring about 20m by 40m.

SCDF's photos of the fire showed large plumes of dark smoke billowing from the warehouse.

Firefighters deployed water and foam jets around the premises to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

There were no reported injuries as at about 10.20am.

When The Straits Times arrived on the scene at about 10.45am, firefighting operations were ongoing, with at least six emergency vehicles seen at the scene. The area was cordoned and roads were closed off. 

Workers from nearby buildings said they saw black fumes rising at around 8.20am, followed by explosions.

In January this year, another fire – the size of a football field – had broken out at a building in the same industrial area. 

The SCDF responded to 343 fire incidents at commercial and industrial premises last year.

 

[Udpate: Fire @ No. 23 Gul Drive] At about 8.25am today, SCDF was alerted to a fire at the abovementioned...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Friday, June 17, 2022
