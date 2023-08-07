Fireworks light up Toa Payoh, Woodlands and other neighbourhoods to celebrate National Day

Fireworks at ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sports Centre as part of the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals on Aug 6.

Residents in Bedok, Toa Payoh, Woodlands, Tampines and Jurong West played games and caught fireworks displays, with the National Day festivities brought closer to their homes on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong celebrated with residents and grassroots leaders at ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre, as part of the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals ahead of the nation’s 58th birthday on Aug 9.

He was joined by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah and grassroots leaders as they caught the 10-minute fireworks display.

Earlier in the evening, PM Lee visited the games booths and joined residents who were playing Giant Jenga, a game of balance involving wooden blocks.

Visitors gathered around the Prime Minister as he posed for pictures with them. The ticketed event drew an estimated 63,000 people across the five locations on Saturday and Sunday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong playing Giant Jenga with residents at the GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festival in Toa Payoh. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

The event was held at the sports centres in Toa Payoh, Woodlands, Jurong West and Bedok on both days, and at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday.

This year’s event focused on sports, and encouraged participants to take part in athletic events and play games such as basketball, table tennis, as well as get involved in other activities like zorbing, where a person climbs inside a large inflatable ball and rolls about.

Organised by the National Day Parade (NDP) 2023 Heartland Celebrations Committee and Sport Singapore (SportSG), the activities were supported by a team of 1,800 volunteers from national sport volunteer movement Team Nila and personnel from the army, among others.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was among seven political leaders who visited the ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre on Sunday. He spent about an hour there, playing football and table tennis with young people. With the crowd cheering him on, he also pulled dance moves to loud applause.

Addressing residents, he said 2023’s heartland celebration was made possible by the contributions of many volunteers from grassroots groups and Team Nila, and the National Day Parade organising committee and SportSG.

Mr Wong added: “We are doing this so that we can encourage everyone not just to celebrate National Day together, but also to stay active – enrol in Healthier SG if you have not done so, keep active, stay healthy, and we can all look forward to a healthier and better Singapore as we celebrate National Day next week.”

Healthier SG is Singapore’s major preventative care strategy that aims to help residents take charge of their health. It was formally launched on July 5, starting with Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 60 and above.

Visitors playing table tennis at the ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre on Aug 6. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The sports activities were a hit with residents like Ms Jasmine Lee, who took part in the trampoline fitness session at the Woodlands Sport Centre with her five-year-old daughter Aria Woo.

The 40-year-old housewife, who attends trampoline fitness classes, wanted her daughter to experience it as well.

“The sports try-out stations are very good for families and children to try out different sports, so that they know what they like,” Ms Lee said, adding that such events are a positive alternative to staying indoors and playing video games.

She said she had signed up her nine-year-old son for table tennis classes after he fell in love with the sport after trying it at a community sports event.

Meanwhile, Madam Nurul Aini Hussain, 40, rallied 16 members of her family and friends to attend the event at Toa Payoh Sport Centre.

Madam Nurul Aini Hussaini (left) with her family at the ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre on Aug 6. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Aside from enjoying the National Day festivities, they also celebrated the birthdays of three family members, including Madam Nurul’s son, who turned one in July.

“We’ve never gathered for National Day like this before. It was a fun way to celebrate my family members’ birthdays too,” she said.

Madam Mary Joseph, 48, and her 10-year-old son were also at the Toa Payoh Sport Centre, where two of her older children were volunteers at the event.

“We don’t usually get tickets to attend the National Day Parade so it’s nice to be able to be here and join in,” said the housewife.

At the same centre, retiree Chia Guan Huay relived childhood memories with her husband as they played hopscotch at the stations which featured kampong games.

Madam Chia, 72, said her family has been attending the National Day festivities in the heartland every year.

“My husband and I swim twice a week and always go for walks. So I’m glad we can enjoy these activities,” she said in Mandarin.

Children playing on the dragon playground bouncy castle at ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Production technician Nasharudin Rokman, 35, said the carnival’s focus on sports and games encouraged his eight-year-old son to get active.

Mr Nasharudin, who looked after his 14-month-old daughter while his wife took their son to the bouncy castle, said: “As a father, I feel happy that he can run around and play.

“Otherwise, he will be at home and playing with the tablet or phone.”

Residents can look forward to more festivities in the neighbourhoods on Wednesday, even as fireworks light up Marina Bay and the Padang, where the main show will be held.

Among other things, Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft, including a fleet of fighter jets and helicopters, will fly over the five neighbourhoods between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.