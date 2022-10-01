 Five people taken to hospital after fire in HDB block in Yishun Ring Road, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Five people taken to hospital after fire in HDB block in Yishun Ring Road

SCDF was alerted to the blaze in Block 451 Yishun Ring Road at about 9.50am on Saturday.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Oct 01, 2022 03:00 pm

Five people were taken to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out in a fifth-storey unit in a Housing Board block in Yishun on Saturday.

The five were rescued from their bedrooms and were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation, with two persons also sustaining minor burn injuries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

Hamsters in multiple pet cages in the unit were also rescued.

SCDF said it was alerted to the blaze in Block 451 Yishun Ring Road at about 9.50am.

The fire, which involved contents of the living room and a part of the kitchen, was extinguished with a water jet.

About 100 residents from the third to seventh floors were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

The worker was stuck for at least 40 minutes on the gondola.
SCDF rescues worker stuck on gondola at HDB block

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire likely originated from the battery pack of a power assisted bicycle in the living room, SCDF said.

One should not charge these batteries for an extended period of time or overnight, or buy and use non-original types, it said.

 

