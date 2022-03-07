 Flash flood warnings issued amid heavy rain, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Flash flood warnings issued amid heavy rain

Flash flood warnings issued amid heavy rain
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Mar 07, 2022 04:23 pm

Heavy rain over several parts of Singapore on Monday afternoon (March 7) led to flash floods in Jurong East St 32and Enterprise Road near Boon Lay Way, which rendered the roads impassable for traffic.

In its alerts, national water agency PUB said its officers were deployed to render help.

The flash flood at Jurong East St 32 subsided at 3.50pm.

PUB had earlier said in a series of alerts that water levels had reached 90 per cent in drainsneartwo Housing Board flats along the road at around 3.15pm.

It later issued flood warnings for Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Teck Whye Lane at about 3.25pm, as well as Woodlands Road and Kranji Expressway at 3.30pm.

Water levels in drains also rose to 90 per cent in Boon Lay Way and nearby areas such as Jalan Boon Lay, International Road, Chin Bee Road and Sungei Lanchar.

An aerial view of a flooded church and other buildings in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore from an Australian Army helicopter taking part in Operation Flood Assist 2022.
Singapore

Flooded Australian towns brace for more rains, people still missing

Related Stories

Flash flood warnings issued for Upper Paya Lebar, Ang Mo Kio amid heavy rain

Risk of flash floods in Tanjong Pagar Road and Teck Whye Lane, among other places, due to heavy rain

Tens of thousands evacuated in Australia as heavy rains close in on Sydney

PUB advised members of the public to avoid these areas.

Thundery showers are expected on most days in the first half of this month, according to forecasts by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

This is because the monsoon rain band is likely to remain over the region, with the prevailing north-east monsoon season forecast to persist over Singapore for the first half of the month.

Thundery showers in the afternoon are also expected from Tuesday (March 8) to Thursday(March 10), according to the National Environment Agency's four-day forecast.

It also predicted passing showers on Friday (March 11) afternoon.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WeatherfloodspubNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY