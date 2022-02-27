Flash floods at PIE slip road to Bedok North Ave 3, junction of Ubi Ave 3 and Eunos Link

PUB said in a Facebook post at 2.35pm that the flash floods had subsided.

Flash floods occurred at the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) slip road to Bedok North Avenue 3 and the junction of Ubi Avenue 3 and Eunos Link on Sunday (Feb 27).

National water agency PUB said in a social media post that its officers were at both locations to help.

From around 1pm, PUB updated its Facebook page about water levels in drains at or near full capacity with heavy rain.

The flood risks were mostly concentrated in the east of Singapore, along Bedok canal, Bedok Road, Jalan Nipah, Jalan Chempaka Kuning and New Upper Changi Road.

Other areas identified with flood risks were closer to central Singapore, in Macpherson Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, and Happy Avenue North.

In southern Singapore, high water levels in drains were observed in Tanjong Pagar Rd and Bayshore Park.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said earlier this month that February would continue to be wet.

A monsoon rain band would bring short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.

This was because of prevailing winds blowing from the north-west or north-east, with the north-east winds strengthening in the later half of the month.

The large-scale convergence of such winds over Singapore and the surrounding region would then trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island on some days.