Flood kills disabled woman, two others, in ‘Parasite’-like basement home in Seoul

The president looks into the basement home where the family drowned.

Remember that cramped basement home of a family, and how it gets flooded, in the movie Parasite?

There have been similar scenes in real life Seoul in this week’s flooding but with more tragic consequences.

Of at least nine people confirmed dead so far, three lived in a home like that - and one of them was disabled.

The three, members of one family, drowned in their basement home on Monday (Aug 8) night as the water rose rapidly.

Neighbours tried to help but could not save them, local media reports said.

The victims were reported to be a 46-year-old woman, her 13-year-old daughter, and the mother’s sister, a 47-year-old with a developmental disability.

A neighbour, who broke windows to save his own daughters, said he had tried to rescue the family too. But such was the pressure of the water that he could not reach them and had to abandon the attempt.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the home where the family died.

The government is providing support to those affected by the flooding, including housing for those displaced, he said on Instagram.