 Food supplier fined $3,000 for repacking snacks at unlicensed premises, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Food supplier fined $3,000 for repacking snacks at unlicensed premises

Food supplier fined $3,000 for repacking snacks at unlicensed premises
SFA officers seized over 600kg of snacks in May 2021 during an inspection of Mia Food's premises.PHOTO: SFA
Malavika Menon
Mar 16, 2022 08:24 pm

Food supplier Mia Food was fined $3,000 on Wednesday (March 16) for repacking snacks in unlicensed premises.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said its officers seized over 600kg of snacks in May last year during an inspection of the company's premises, where various snacks were being repacked.

"Illegal repacking of food products at unlicensed facilities poses a food safety risk," SFA said.

Food-processing establishments in Singapore must be licensed and meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards to conduct operations. The establishments are routinely inspected by SFA.

Those who illegally repack food products may be fined $5,000 in the case of a first conviction. If they are convicted a second time, they may be fined $10,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

In April 2021, the owner of online grocery company Qiksmart was fined in court for illegally repacking food in unlicensed premises.

Eggs at an NTUC Fairprice outlet in Pasir Ris on March 14, 2022. Overall egg supply in Singapore has remained stable.
Singapore

No shortage of eggs, but prices likely to remain high

Related Stories

Singaporean founder of Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao steps down as CEO

Poultry disease breaks out at Seng Choon egg farm, but SFA says disease not a food safety concern

Cold Storage expands partnership with The Food Bank Singapore to provide needy families with food

The company had repacked about 265kg of food, including products such as flour, rice, sugar, beans, nuts, dried shrimp and frozen fish.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SECTORPUBLIC HEALTH AND HYGIENE