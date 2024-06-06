Forget the movie: Lazada's ad is the real entertainment

The ad, which rolled out across Singapore cinemas last week, features a relatable scenario: a mother video calling her son while he's in the theatre, trying to catch him between movies.

Gone are the days of silently enduring pre-movie ads. Lazada Singapore has taken the cinematic experience to a whole new level with a daring, innovative ad that has audiences buzzing.

The twist? The "son" is actually an actor sitting among the audience, breaking the fourth wall and throwing actual moviegoers off guard.

The mother then proceeds to open her son's delivery parcels, much to his embarrassment. From a miniature hat that the son bought for his hamster, to a pair of light-up chopsticks and a number of wigs, the mother's "findings" had audiences in fits of laughter.

But the ad reaches peak awkwardness when the mother reveals a pair of pantyhose.

"Mum, stop, stop it! I'm coming back now," the actor implores, before dramatically rushing out of the cinema.

The scene then transitions to the mother's living room, where the actor suddenly appears on screen and is forced to confront his mother's revelations.

"Is there something you need to tell me?" the mother asks.

"I... I shop on Lazada," the son replies, revealing the fourth-wall break as an ad for Lazada.

"It was like a flash mob, it was really cool," one audience member shared in a video Lazada posted on YouTube capturing audience reactions.

Another added: "I don't know what I was expecting, but it wasn't that."

Lazada rolled out a similar version of the ad in Malaysian cinemas, featuring different actors playing the roles of the mother and son.