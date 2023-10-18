Former Cheers worker in viral video in dispute with cop charged with offences including harassment

Jonathan Ong Jun Jie allegedly took a video showing his dispute with a police officer at his then workplace.

A former employee of a Cheers convenience store, who allegedly took a video showing his dispute with a police officer at his then workplace, was charged with three counts of harassment on Wednesday.

Jonathan Ong Jun Jie, 29, is also accused of two counts of failing to turn up at the Central Police Division Headquarters for an investigation.

Ong is accused of using insulting words on a customer, whose nationality was not disclosed in court documents, at a Cheers outlet at Lau Pa Sat hawker centre in Raffles Quay at around 8pm on Jan 1, 2023.

Ong allegedly said that the man was from Bangladesh before making a derogatory comment about the country.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday evening that officers were alerted to the case at around 8.10pm that day.

The police added: “Upon (the officers’ arrival, the worker) was uncooperative and reluctant to furnish his particulars. The man challenged the police officers who had asked to see his identity card. The man had also used his mobile phone to take a video of the engagement.

“After the incident, the man had allegedly uploaded six videos on social media which purportedly identified the name of the police officer in the lawful discharge of his duties.”

Prior to uploading the videos, the man also allegedly included captions which were abusive and demeaning to the officers, said the police.

According to court documents, Ong allegedly used abusive words towards a policeman on multiple occasions on Jan 1 through social media platform TikTok.

On Jan 5, police sent an order to Ong’s registered address, asking him to turn up at Central Police Division Headquarters six days later for an investigation. Ong failed to turn up on Jan 11.

Another similar order went sent to the same address on Jan 19, asking him to turn up at the headquarters on Jan 31.

Ong allegedly failed to comply with both orders and his pre-trial conference will now be held on Nov 17.

For using abusive words towards a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

And for each count of failing to turn up for a police investigation, an offender can be jailed for up to a month and fined up to $1,500.