Former minimart owner charged for allegedly taking a dead man's belongings

A former minimart owner, who made the headlines in 2015 when he lost a finger to frostbite while cleaning an ice cream freezer, is back in the news – for allegedly taking the belongings of a dead man.

Ng Hoe Ghee was charged on Dec 27.

The 51-year-old is alleged to have dishonestly misappropriated a haversack, laptop, two phones and other items, including writing material and an exam schedule, that belonged to a Mr Sean Kee on Aug 12 at Block 105 Henderson Crescent.

Court documents did not provide further details of Mr Kee, who is believed to have been a student in his 20s at the time of his death.

Ng was charged with two counts of dishonest misappropriation and one count of unauthorised access to computer material.

He is also alleged to have dishonestly misappropriated a phone, a flash memory card and two amulets belonging to a woman on Jan 7, 2017.

According to court documents, he is said to have dishonestly misappropriated the phone of another man on April 6, and accessed the victim’s Facebook account without consent on May 3.

Ng, who suffered frostbite after scraping off the ice in a freezer with his hands, has indicated that he intends to plead guilty to the charges. The case is expected to be heard again on Feb 7, 2024.

If convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property belonging to a dead person, Ng may be jailed for up to three years and fined.