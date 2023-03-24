Former NUS don Jeremy Fernando charged with molestation

Jeremy Fernando is accused of molesting a woman by kissing her lips at around 4am on July 4, 2020.

Former National University of Singapore lecturer and Tembusu College fellow Jeremy Fernando, 43, was charged on Friday with one count of molestation.

There is a gag order on her identity and the location of the alleged offence.

Dressed in a black top with his hair pulled back, Fernando, who was wearing a mask, was silent as he stood before District Judge Lorraine Ho.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals he used to be a partner and manager at two firms – Delere Press and Plastic Troika.

Fernando’s bail was set at $10,000 and his case has been adjourned to April 21.

If convicted of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.