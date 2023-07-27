Former WP MP Png Eng Huat meets residents on behalf of hospitalised Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap

Mr Png Eng Huat told The Straits Times he will cover for Mr Faisal for the next two weeks.

Former Workers’ Party MP and central executive committee member Png Eng Huat filled in for Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap at the latter’s meet-the-people session (MPS) on Wednesday.

Mr Faisal was hospitalised on Monday night for a cardiac condition, WP said on Tuesday, adding that the 48-year-old is conscious and in intensive care.

Mr Png told The Straits Times on Wednesday that he will cover for Mr Faisal for the next two weeks.

“We are a team, so I did not hesitate to help. It’s not an issue for me,” he said, following the session at the void deck of Block 550 Bedok North Avenue 1.

WP had on Tuesday said that in Mr Faisal’s absence from work, Aljunied GRC MPs – Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Gerald Giam and Mr Pritam Singh – and other party members will cover his constituency duties.

Mr Png, who was Hougang MP from 2012 to 2020, said he had served as Mr Faisal’s legislative assistant after the 2011 General Election prior to becoming an MP and was familiar with residents’ concerns. He did not contest the 2020 elections.

“A lot of residents today said they hoped (Mr Faisal) is recovering well,” said Mr Png.

Mr Png said while he took a step back from the front line of the party in 2020, he continues to help out at the back end.

A volunteer at the MPS, Mr Hiskandar Zulkarnaen Hasshim, 42, said volunteers were shocked by Mr Faisal’s sudden health condition as the MP had had a busy weekend visiting a fish farm and nurseries and distributing durian puffs to residents.

“We’re still adjusting,” said Mr Hiskandar, a freelance writer and Malay language tutor. “The priority is always the residents and to make sure their needs are met. A lot of the residents who come to seek his help have a very strong personal connection to him.”

He noted that most of the volunteers had gone to see Mr Faisal in hospital. Mr Faisal told him on Tuesday that he was ready to leave the intensive care unit for a step-down ward.

While many residents in the Kaki Bukit division of Aljunied GRC seemed not to have heard the news that their MP was in the hospital, they wished Mr Faisal a quick recovery.

Office supervisor Jason Chua, 50, said: “I’ve heard he’s helpful with the elderly and low-income people here and people rate him quite highly.”

Mr Abdul Kadir, 62, had walked past the MPS on Wednesday night to see if Mr Faisal was there.

The self-employed courier said: “I was quite surprised when I read the news. I hope he’s okay. I’ve met him a few times. He’s quite a fine gentleman.”