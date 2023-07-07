Four arrested for allegedly stealing $2,400 worth of items from Orchard Road shops

The police managed to recover more than 20 items that were believed to be stolen.

Three men and a woman were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing items worth $2,420 from shops in Orchard Road.

The police said they received two reports of shop theft in the area on July 6.

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division identified the four suspects, who are between 16 and 50 years of age, and arrested them a day later.

They also managed to recover more than 20 items that were believed to be stolen. Among them were clothes from Tommy Hilfiger, Garmin sports watches and leather bags.

The four suspects will be charged in court on July 8 with theft in dwelling with common intention. If found guilty, they can be jailed up to seven years and fined.

The police urged retailers to remain vigilant against shop thieves, and adopt preventive measures, including displaying posters or signs to caution would-be thieves and install CCTVs with recording systems at the entrance and exit of the store.

They also advised retailers to take other precautions, such as to ensure that staff have a good line of sight to product displays, deploy security personnel to patrol the premises in luminous vests, and display expensive items in locked showcases, or at prominent locations, such as cashier counters.