Four men charged over clash in Geylang Road

Four men have been charged with disturbing the public peace after they were allegedly involved in a brawl in Geylang Road.

Leong Kah Koe, 23; Akilann Jeeva, 24; and Wong Jun Xiang, 24 – all Singaporeans – allegedly exchanged punches with Wong Khoon Wai, 23, a Malaysian, near the Mask 51 pub at around 1.45am on Monday.

A video of the incident that was uploaded online shows a group of men fighting by the roadside.

Police established the men’s identities and arrested them on Wednesday. Two of the men had suffered minor injuries, the police said.

Akilann’s case had been adjourned to Aug 28, while the cases of the other three men will be mentioned again in court on Sept 21.

The four men were each given a charge of affray, which carries a jail term of up to a year and/or a fine of up to $5,000.