 Four taken to hospital after accident in Woodlands, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Four taken to hospital after accident in Woodlands

Four taken to hospital after accident in Woodlands
4 taken to hospital after Causeway accident between car and motorcycle. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Aqil Hamzah
Aug 10, 2022 10:48 pm

Four people were sent to hospital on Tuesday (Aug 9) after an accident involving two cars, a cyclist and a pedestrian at a junction in Woodlands.

The 25-year-old male pedestrian, as well as three passengers - a man and two women aged between 50 and 75 - were all conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In response to queries by The Straits Times, the SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and 7 at about 6.30pm.

Photos of the accident show a mangled bicycle at the scene.

One of the vehicles, which ST understands is a Strides taxi, was badly damaged and straddled a road divider, with debris scattered around it.

Investigations are ongoing.

Hollywood actress Anne Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident on Aug 5.
Movies

Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car crash

Related Stories

Actress Anne Heche hospitalised after fiery car crash: US media

'I thought it was a nightmare. How could it be my son': Mother of boy, 17, who died in lorry crash

Driver of Singapore BMW bumps into Johor prince's electric car, walks away

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICWoodlandsSCDF