Freight forwarding firm fined $17,500 for illegally importing over 350kg of meat and seafood

ICA officers detected batches of meat and meat products imported without a valid permit at Changi Airfreight Centre last year.

A local freight forwarding company and its director have both been fined in a case where meat and seafood products were illegally imported from Indonesia.

Matrix Freight Forwarders brought in more than 350kg of meat and seafood products, and was fined $17,500, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday.

The company’s director, Velayudham Anbarasan, was fined $17,500 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

SFA said Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers detected batches of meat and meat products imported by Matrix without a valid permit at Changi Airfreight Centre on Sept 28, 2021.

The items were seized and destroyed.

In Singapore, food imports can be done only by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit.

In addition, meat and related products can be imported only from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety standards and requirements.

SFA said illegally imported foods from unknown sources can pose a safety risk.

Offenders who illegally import meat products from unapproved sources can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Subsequent offences will result in fines of up to $100,000, an imprisonment term of up to three years, or both.