Freshly-brewed drinks, bubble tea, juices to carry Nutri-Grade labels

The labelling regulations, which are aimed at reducing Singaporeans’ sugar intake, first came into effect on Dec 30, 2022.

Freshly-prepared drinks such as coffee, tea, juices and bubble tea must carry Nutri-Grade labels indicating their nutrition value from the end of 2023.

Customisable drinks from automated beverage dispensers will also come under the Nutri-Grade labelling system, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday.

Then, only pre-packaged drinks and those sold from automatic beverage dispensers had to indicate nutrition values based on sugar and saturated fat content.

Grades range from A to D, with D being the unhealthiest.

On the extension of labelling requirements, MOH said: “The measures aim to further reduce the population’s sugar intake as freshly-prepared beverages are another large and growing source of sugar in Singaporeans’ diets.”

From the end of 2023, the labelling system will be applicable to freshly brewed coffee or tea, freshly squeezed juices, freshly blended smoothies, bubble tea, freshly prepared herbal drinks, and beverages dispensed from machines.

More labelling requirements will also be introduced to the existing categories.

Any drink with a C or D grade must display its Nutri-Grade label next to its listing on physical or online menus or sales lists. A simplified Nutri-Grade mark with the grade and sugar percentage can be used.

The labelling of Nutri-Grade beverages graded A or B will continue to be optional.

These measures apply to beverages – whether pre-packaged or freshly prepared – sold in retail settings such as food and beverage outlets and catering establishments, and in non-retail settings such as hotels, workplaces, educational institutions, healthcare institutions and childcare facilities.

Before introducing the extension of labelling regulations, MOH and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) said they sought feedback from over 3,000 industry stakeholders from February to March 2022.

MOH and HPB aim to share full details of the measures in mid-2023, six months before they take effect.

The health ministry added: “MOH and HPB will continue to work closely with the industry in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition to implement these measures.”