Friends of TNP share their hopes and dreams for 2024

Fireworks were seen at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023.

How has this year been treating you?

Let’s embark on a nostalgic journey through the eyes of these vibrant students as they spill the tea on their most unforgettable moments this year and hope for next year.

Speaking to TNP, a 19-year-old student athlete who wants to be known as John, is still riding high on his victory in the National School Games (NSG).

“It's been a long time coming for me to get the result I wanted for NSG thanks to my coach and the people around me,” he said.

“I'm glad it's something that I've done for myself at the end of my sporting journey in school.”

He is not just acing the sports field; John's eyeing a smooth pass in the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT), 2.4km run and A-level results – that's a triple-threat pursuit.

A 17-year-old exam enthusiast who prefers to be identified as Dark, spills the beans on conquering the academic Everest known as A levels.

"It was tough but it was quite fun. I love exams.”

He not only wishes to ace the exams with 90 RP next year but also wishes to find the secret recipe for happiness.

Shaindah Sibahri, 16-year-old graduate, pops the confetti for bidding adieu to secondary school.

With an eye on the future, she is set to conquer higher studies and hopes for an upgrade to a better version of herself.

"I hope next year will be better for me, I can become a better person and do well in my studies," the student said.

Siti Sibahri, the 14-year-old globetrotter, shares her Bali adventures and dreams of jetting off.

She said, "I went to Bali this November. It was fun and I hope I’ll get to travel to places like London.”

As a Secondary 3 student-to-be, she is aiming to ace all subjects, proving that even a minor hiccup won't stop this determined student.

Abishag Rohan, the 18-year-old student, takes us on a stroll down memory lane, reminiscing about the epic hangouts with friends: “It's quite hard to pinpoint a specific moment from this year but I will say, the time that I spent with my friends outside of class as well as maybe the people in class.”

Amid the looming uncertainties and National Service (NS) next year, Abishag is gearing up for some serious navigational skills, hoping for a turbulence-free ride.

Among the glittering lights of Orchard, Jaesusa Jaess shares the sentiment that simple pleasures can create lasting memories.

The 45-year-old domestic helper said, “I went to Marina Bay Sands to watch the fireworks during the National Day Parade.”

“I want to take leave to go home to the Philippines next year.”

Hold onto your seat as cabin crew Sandra Solomon shares the pinnacle of her year, which includes having her five-months-old bundle of joy - Ashton.

“It’s right in front of my eyes - Ashton being born,” the 42-year-old crew said.

“I’m hoping for another little one next year.”

A Student Care Assistant Supervisor shares her unexpected luxury of receiving a gift from her beloved one.

Farah Azmi, 29, said, “My husband bought me my first rolex. It was shocking.”

What's on her wishlist?

“There are many things I hope for next year: a child, a new home and career progression.”

A 40-year-old teacher, who wanted to be known as Mardiana, said, “I just returned from a holiday in Japan. I want to be healthier next year.”

As we delve into these intimate glimpses into individual lives, we find a shared thread of hope that unites us.

Financial Advisor Loh, 33, said: "These, my crutches. It’s not a good year but the pain and illness were memorable. I want to get better next year."

In the tapestry of our lives, each thread contributes to a larger story – growth, healing and the pursuit of well-being.

This diverse collection of narratives captures the essence of the human experience – full of unexpected joys, personal milestones and the unwavering spirit to confront challenges.

Amongst these uplifting stories, a security personnel, Andy Cheong, candidly shares the challenges of an unstable job and a tough year, emphasising the profound realisation that health is wealth: “I hope everything is good next year as long as I'm healthy.”