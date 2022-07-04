 Fuel pump prices fall further over weekend, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Fuel pump prices fall further over weekend

Fuel pump prices fall further over weekend
Shell and SPC have decreased their fuel prices by four cents a litre across the board. ST FILE PHOTO
Christopher Tan Senior Transport Correspondent
Jul 04, 2022 11:19 am

Caltex, Shell and SPC have lowered fuel pump prices further following last Friday's reduction.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, Caltex has cut its posted diesel price by three cents a litre, while all its petrol rates are down by four cents.

Shell and SPC have decreased their fuel prices by four cents a litre across the board.

Esso has not made further adjustments since Friday, while Sinopec had not changed its prices since June 20 and now has the highest posted pump prices.

As at Monday (July 4) morning, diesel is between $3.12 (SPC) and $3.16 (Sinopec), while 92-octane petrol - dispensed only at Caltex, Esso and SPC - is a uniform $3.30.

The popular 95-octane fuel is between $3.34 (SPC) and $3.39 (Sinopec), while 98-octane petrol - necessary only for a minority of vehicles here - is between $3.82 (Esso, SPC) and $3.86 (Sinopec).

Shell slashed its so-called premium petrol by 25 cents, in an apparent bid to shore up falling sales.
Singapore

Pump prices fall for first time in months

Related Stories

Pump prices hit new highs, with costliest grade above $4 a litre

Fuel pump prices have reached another new high

Seven complaints on foreign vehicles filling up with subsidised petrol, Malaysia says

The so-called premium 98-octane petrol is between $3.84 (Shell) and $4.01 (Caltex).

After discounts, the lowest 92-octane price of $2.71 is at Caltex (OCBC 365 card), which is matched by Esso (DBS Esso card).

The cheapest 95-octane price is $2.66 at three-station operator Sinopec (OCBC cards). Among operators with sizeable networks, the lowest is $2.75 at Caltex (OCBC 365 card) and Esso (DBS Esso card).

Sinopec also has the lowest 98-octane price of $3.03 (with OCBC cards), followed by Esso's $3.13 (DBS Esso card).

After surging for the first half of this year on the back of supply chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war, oil prices are now softening amid growing signs of an imminent global recession.

More On This Topic
Taking the 'ouch' out of pump prices
Petrol prices may remain high on shortage of refining capacity, says Shell chief

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OIL AND GAS SECTORPETROL PRICESDIESEL/PETROLConsumers Association of Singapore