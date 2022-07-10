Fun With Kids: Day trip to Desaru, Duck & Goose pre-school series, Earle Swensen's refreshed menu

Hop on a ferry at Tanah Merah terminal for a 90-minute trip to Desaru.

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Travel: Day trip to Desaru or weekend stay

Hop on a ferry to Desaru to spend the weekend or simply a day with your kids.

Ferry services between Tanah Merah terminal in Singapore and Desaru Coast terminal in Johor started on July 7. For now, the vessel departs Singapore at 8.30am and leaves Desaru at 5.30pm, from Thursdays to Sundays only. The trip each way takes about 90 minutes.

The beach destination has four hotels and resorts. At the Hard Rock Hotel a two-night package for two people starts at RM2,379 (S$750) and includes return ferry tickets, selected meals and activities. Top up RM1,000 for two children.

If you do not plan to stay the night, check out the day trips (from RM378 an adult or child.) Thrill-seekers will enjoy the Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast while nature-lovers can cruise along the mangroves or explore a fruit farm.

Book these deals at this website by Aug 15 and travel by Sept 30.

Watch: Duck & Goose animated pre-school series

Duck & Goose is Apple TV+'s latest original pre-school series. PHOTO: APPLE TV+

Duck and Goose are best feathered friends who do not always agree.

But that is all right because embracing each other's differences can help them think up new ideas to solve everyday challenges. As they would say: "You be you, and I'll be me."

Duck & Goose, which made its debut on July 8, is Apple TV+'s latest original pre-school series. The eight 23-minute episodes are based on the best-selling children's books of the same name by American author Tad Hills, who is also one of the executive producers of the animated series.

Watch the series with your little ones and chat about how Duck and Goose master the art of caring, cooperation and sharing.

Eat: Family favourites at Earle Swensen's

Earle Swensen's offers a good selection of burgers and sweet desserts. PHOTOS: EARLE SWENSEN'S

Some may know Earle Swensen's as the sister brand of popular halal restaurant chain Swensen's, offering trendy dishes with premium ingredients.

Its prices have remained reasonable even after it refreshed its menu recently.

Order the pizzas (from $12) done Neapolitan-style with puffy, blistered crusts. Your kids may want classic flavours such as Margherita and Hawaiian, but encourage them to try Asian-inspired ones like Chicken Tikka and Roti John as well.

There is a good selection of burgers, including the Golden Bun ($19), with beef patty and crispy parmesan cheese, and Chicken Katsu Baga ($16), with Japanese-style fried chicken patty. The burgers are assembled with fluffy brioche buns and served with fries.

Not to be missed, too, are mains like Steak Au Poivre (200g for $32), a classic French steak, and pastas such as The King aglio olio ($15), with grilled king prawns.

End your family feast on a sweet high with the S'mores Waffle ($12), topped with torched marshmallows, chocolate fudge, digestive crumbs and butterscotch.

Earle Swensen's outlets are at Jewel Changi Airport and VivoCity. For details, go to this website.