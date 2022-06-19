Fun with kids: Love, Bonito's first swimwear line for children, Trolls-themed treats, Goodman Open House

Home-grown fashion label Love, Bonito launches its first swimwear line for kids.

Shop: Mother-child twinning swimwear and apparel

Home-grown fashion label Love, Bonito is launching its first swimwear line for kids - and yes, there will be matching pieces for mums who like to sport a twinning look with their little ones.

Its Summer Playthings collection features playful and abstract motifs, which range from underwater creatures to skateboards.

Besides swimwear, you and your children can look stylish and stay comfortable in a unisex button-down shirt, a flare dress and an A-line top in rayon.

Look out, too, for twinning rompers in a light denim fabric.

The kids' range comes in sizes for those aged 12 months to seven years, priced from $19.90 to $63.90.

Shop the collection from June 22 at its outlets, except the one at Funan, and online here.

Eat: Trolls-themed tea treats

Till June 26, enjoy a Trolls-themed afternoon tea at Anti:dote in Fairmont Singapore. PHOTO: FAIRMONT SINGAPORE

If your kids are fans of DreamWorks animation movie Trolls (2016) or simply love sandwiches, scones and cakes, pamper them with tea at Anti:dote in Fairmont Singapore hotel.

Here, your family will enjoy sweet treats, each inspired by the Trolls characters and bearing names such as "Poppy" Speckled Rose Cupcake and "Branch" Blueberry Cupcake.

Presented in a classic chest of drawers, there are also savoury snacks, including sakura chicken beetroot brioche and poached lobster charcoal brioche.

The Trolls-themed tea experience, said to be the first of its kind in South-east Asia, will end on June 26. It costs $72++ an adult and $36++ a child.

Choose from two seatings daily: noon or 3pm. For reservations, call 6431-6156 or e-mail dining.singapore@fairmont.com

Bond: Family activities at Goodman Open House

Kid-friendly workshops at the Goodman Open House include the open studio and puppet-making activity by Paper Monkey Theatre as well as family partner yoga by Mindful Space. PHOTO: ARTS HOUSE LIMITED

Arts enclave Goodman Arts Centre is hosting its annual festival for families in person after two years.

At the Goodman Open House on June 25, there will be free workshops where kids can make puppets with Paper Monkey Theatre and try their hand at Shibori tie-dye with artist Sujak Rahman, among other activities.

Or you can book ticketed programmes to join family yoga with Mindful Space and learn the dos and don'ts of writing book reviews from The Straits Times' assistant Life editor Olivia Ho.

Organised by Arts House Limited, the activities run from 10am to 5pm.

For details, go to this website.