Fun with kids: Sakura display with tokidoki, free bubble art workshop, picture book on vaccinations

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Visit: Sakura floral display at Gardens by the Bay

Gardens by the Bay's sakura floral display is back for the seventh consecutive year at the Flower Dome.

This time, characters from Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand tokidoki are joining the cherry blossom-viewing party.

As you take in the beautiful sight of the Japanese flowers, you will also spot tokidoki's magical Unicornos - Fubuki, Ichiyo, Haru & Harumi, Yoshino and Sakurako - as well as characters such as Donutella.

Check the Gardens by the Bay's Facebook and Telegram for updates if you want to time your visit for the peak bloom.

Also, dress warmly as the temperature in the Flower Dome has been lowered for the duration of the sakura floral display, which will run till April 3.

Usual admission charges to Flower Dome apply.

For more information, go to Gardens by the Bay's website.

Join: Free bubble art workshop at Wild Wild Wet

This free bubble art workshop is open to children aged between six and 12. PHOTO: STEPHY CHIEN

Put aside the paint brushes. Your kids will be making art pieces using bubble guns instead at the Wild Wild Wet water park in Downtown East.

This free bubble art workshop is held in partnership with the National Arts Council and is open to children aged between six and 12. They will be guided by visual artist Stephy Chien.

It runs till next Sunday (March 20), with two afternoon sessions daily except Tuesday (March 15). Sign up here.

Participants will get access only to the park's Neptune Cove for the hour-long class. Those who wish to enjoy the water rides can book advance tickets separately at Wild Wild Wet's website.

Downtown East also has a two-hour Art Climb Jam, where kids from three years old can learn to scale the walls with experienced instructors from Upwall Climbing gym. They will also take part in an arts and crafts session.

The programme costs $60 for each child and includes climbing equipment and art materials. There are four sessions daily till March 31. Book here.

Read: Picture book about vaccinations

"Dad, why do we have to get so many shots?" asked Anjali. And so begins the story about a six-year-old who was nervous about getting her Covid-19 vaccine.

Anjali The Brave, All About Vaccines is written by American viral immunologist and psychiatrist Adjoa Smalls-Mantey and Singaporean public health physician Maria Abraham.

The first-time authors wrote the book last year when Dr Abraham was based in New York City. She recently returned to Singapore with her family.

Her elder son, who is almost six years old, had many questions before getting his vaccine in the United States last year.

"I figured there must be many parents who are getting questions like these from their children too," says Dr Abraham, who also has a two-year-old son.

Illustrated by Paul Buste, the easy-to-read book explains how vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases work. It also teaches young readers about the scientists who developed the vaccines.

As the book's protagonist Anjali learns, children have had shots since the day they were born to keep them safe from germs.

"In 1796, the first modern vaccine was created for smallpox by Edward Jenner in England," her doctor told her.

The book is available in hardcover, paperback and electronic versions from various websites, including SGBookShelf at $14.90. Get details here.